Israeli regime's attack on Syria kills 6, injures 12 more

On Wednesday, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source as saying that the Israeli aggression has targeted a border crossing in the Homs countryside, in western Syria.

According to media outlets, this airstrike occurred at 00:05 a.m. Wednesday (local time) and was originated in the Lebanese territory.

Women, children, and members of the Syrian Red Crescent were among the injured. The attack also caused material damage.

SANA has earlier reported several loud explosions in the outskirts of Homs, attributing them to an attack by the Israeli regime that targeted two villages in the area.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen news network also reported that the areas of Al-Aminiya and Umm Hartein in the north and west of Homs had been hit during the attacks.

Over the past days and weeks, the Israeli regime has repeatedly targeted various regions in Syria, particularly in the governorate of Homs.

