Finland ready to cooperate with Iran on refugee issues: Envoy

Yani Johannes Rayana made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday with the Head of the Iranian Interior Ministry’s Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrant Affairs Nader Yarahmadi.

Finland was the first country to accept Afghan refugees from Iran, and this process will accelerate next year, Rayana added.

Yarahmadi for his part, said that the issue of Afghan refugees is not only limited to Iran.

He said that as a first destination for Afghan refugees, Iran is coping with a global issue, adding that Tehran expects the Finnish embassy to provide accurate observations and analysis of the situation and problems of nearly 6 million Afghan refugees living in Iran for other countries.

