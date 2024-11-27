Iran welcomes cessation of Israel’s aggression against Lebanon

The need for an immediate halt to the ongoing wars against Lebanon and Gaza has always been a principal stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Esmaeil Baghaei said early on Wednesday after the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Baghaei said that Iran has made broad diplomatic efforts during the past 14 months to end the war in Gaza.

He added that the outcome of the Zionists’ warmongering policies and crimes committed under the full support of the US and certain European countries has been the martyrdom of 60,000 innocent people, injuries for 120,000 more people, the displacement of over 3.5 million and the massive destruction of important infrastructures in Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip.

The diplomat said that the people who have already called out the genocide in Gaza are now awaiting punishment for the Israeli regime officials after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for them.

In his remarks, the spokesman reiterated the international community’s responsibility for maintaining stability and peace in the West Asia region and putting effective pressure on the aggressive Israeli regime to halt its war in Gaza.

