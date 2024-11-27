How should we deal with Europe?

For example, we can mention the European Union’s approach in supporting the UAE’s false claim regarding the three Iranian islands and the baseless claim of Iran’s support for Russia in the Ukraine war, which led to cruel sanctions against Iran. More recently, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, with the support of the United States, adopted a new resolution against Iran with a small majority at the quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors. This action was taken while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had rejected the claim by Western countries that Iran was selling missiles to Russia.

To understand the motives of the three European countries and how to confront them, we can pay attention to the following points.

1. The main motivation of the US and Europe in applying international pressure against Iran is to divert public attention from their complicity in the Zionist regime’s crimes. These countries not only refrain from exerting pressure on Israel but also veto punitive resolutions, opposing the will of the international community to confront this regime. At the same time, the European Union, which is the main loser in the Ukraine war and is facing serious financial and energy supply problems, is trying to distract the European people from its defeats by raising subjective and deviant issues. This is while the Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the country’s officials at various levels have called for a just end to the war and the establishment of peace and tranquility between Moscow and Kyiv. On the other hand, the US and Europe have not only refrained from seeking an end to the war but have continuously encouraged Ukraine to continue its conflict with Russia through financial and arms support.

2. It should not be forgotten that the main reason for the Ukraine war was the desire of NATO members to advance toward the East and confront Russia, which, if successful, would also threaten the rest of the Eurasian countries, including Iran and China. In fact, Russia entered the war with Ukraine to prevent NATO’s expansionist goals, which is considered to be in the interests of Russia’s security first and then in the interests of the security of the Eurasian countries. Therefore, the countries of this region should naturally support Russia. Also, Russia’s preemptive attack on Ukraine is not as heinous and despicable as Israel’s invasion of Palestine and Gaza, especially the genocide in Gaza. If Western countries are truly seeking a just defense of global security and human rights, they should first and foremost take punitive action against Israel and force this regime to accept a ceasefire and end the genocide by imposing international sanctions.

3. The US and the EU are providing Ukraine with long-range missiles so that it can target Russian territory. In addition, they are providing the Zionist regime with highly advanced weapons to continue its genocide. They consider arms deals permissible for themselves and consider preventing a ceasefire permissible. With this contradictory approach, their arms manufacturing companies are profiting by selling arms to Ukraine and Israel. Yet in this situation, they demand that the Islamic Republic of Iran refrain from making arms deals.

4. Another point is that despite the EU’s approach toward Iran, some officials from member states of the EU have stated that they do not agree with the EU’s policies toward Iran and are seeking to improve and continue relations with Iran. They suffer from the dictatorship of France and Germany, instigated by Britain, over the rest of the EU members.

Overall, the existing differences within the EU have made US President-elect Donald Trump intent on weakening and even collapsing the EU with the help of Britain.

In this situation, it seems that the Islamic Republic of Iran should, regardless of Western pressures and propaganda, develop and implement a strategic plan aimed at generating revenue from arms deals with friendly countries while strengthening its nuclear capability. At the same time, it should establish a basis for interaction and cooperation with those EU countries that have views closer to Iran, and adopt appropriate solutions to counter the sanctions on Iranian shipping and aviation by several European countries.