Jun 16, 2020
Iran condemns US for imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2

Tehran, June 16, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi denounced the US for imposing new sanctions on the project to transfer energy from Northern Russia to Europe called 'Nord Stream 2'.

"As it was warned time & time again that 'a bully will get bully-er if you succumb', the American bully now bites its EU allies," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

"The US habit of aggressive law-breaking will only lead to global chaos. When will the world grasp the reality & rise up against this bully?" he added.

Nord Stream 2 is a 1200km-long offshore natural gas pipeline being constructed to connect Europe to the world's largest reserves in Northern Russia.

