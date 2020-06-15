Iranian minister says human rights violation in US is systematic, deep-rooted

Alavi said that the US does not feel duty bound to observe the human rights and national sovereignty of other countries.

The US administration has widely violated human rights by racial discrimination, supporting terrorism, and sovereignty of other states, the minister said.

He said that the US talks about diplomatic relations while it is actually seeking domination over other countries.

“They talk about economic relations while they are after looting the resources, and talk about human rights while their behavior runs counter to the international norms and human rights,” Alavi said.

