Disinfection tunnels installed on borders with Turkmenistan

Hamid Mohammadi told IRNA that disinfection operation in the Bajgiran border with Turkmenistan is done manually because of the light traffic.

Asked about Turkmenistan's breaking its promise to reopen border with Iran on June 10, Mohammad said that Iran's Foreign Ministry officials are following up the case.

He also said that Dogharoon crossing on the border between Iran and Afghanistan is open and commercial traffic is allowed from both sides; however, Afghan nationals, except for business people and truck drivers, are not allowed to enter Iran.

