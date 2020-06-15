“Among the Hills” wins best movie award

The film, which was prepared for display in 2019 with the with help of late Abbas Kiarostami, in Mena Festival is its sixth international presence. It has already taken part in festivals in South Korea, China, Canada, France, and Sweden.

The movie is the story of a man doing his military service as a teacher among the nomads and gets acquainted with the difficulties of their life.

Among the Hills had already won the best prize in Chicago and Toronto festival in 2013 and 2014.

MENA Film Festival was held with the theme of identity and minorities in the Middle East and North Africa.

The closing ceremony was held in The Hague while the films were played online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As Keyvanfar could not attend the ceremony in The Hague, his video message was broadcast in the event.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish