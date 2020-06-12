Iranian ambassador warns religious tourists about travelling to Iraq

Masjedi made the remarks in his official Twitter account on Thursday.

Referring to separate meetings he made earlier in the day with Iraqi ministers of foreign affairs, health and environment, the ambassador said that the Iraqi ministers promised to make every possible cooperation with Iran.

Masjedi said that he and the Iraqi ministers discussed gradual reopening of borders for trade exchanges, and implementation of already signed agreements between the leaders of both countries.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish