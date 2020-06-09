Jun 9, 2020, 6:06 PM
Cuban speaker underlines establishing friendship, solidarity with Iran

Tehran, June 9, IRNA – President of Cuban National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernández in a message congratulated his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on his election and hoped for reinforcing friendship and solidarity between two countries.

In his message on Tuesday, Hernández expressed readiness and eagerness for reinforcing friendship and solidarity between Iranian and Cuban parliaments, people, and governments.

He also stressed supporting Iran in the time of the coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lazo Hernández expressed his opposition against the US sanctions imposed on Iran.

Now that governments should confront the sad consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, the US unilateral sanctions are more criminal and unjustifiable than ever, he noted.

He wished success for Qalibaf.

