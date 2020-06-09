Cuban speaker underlines establishing friendship, solidarity with Iran

In his message on Tuesday, Hernández expressed readiness and eagerness for reinforcing friendship and solidarity between Iranian and Cuban parliaments, people, and governments.

He also stressed supporting Iran in the time of the coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lazo Hernández expressed his opposition against the US sanctions imposed on Iran.

Now that governments should confront the sad consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, the US unilateral sanctions are more criminal and unjustifiable than ever, he noted.

He wished success for Qalibaf.

