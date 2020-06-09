Handicrafts convention to be held in Kerman, Iran

Acting deputy of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Administration of Kerman province Kazem Hosseinzadeh said that the organization would hold several ceremonies on July 10 which coincides with World Handicrafts Day.

Handicrafts convention, to be held in Ganjali Khan Caravanserai, is aimed at commemorating masters, entrepreneurs and those active in handicrafts, unveiling virtual exhibit for 'purchase of handicrafts products campaign' to support the industry during coronavirus pandemic.

Kazemi also said that there would be held other conferences and ceremonies during National Handicrafts Week to support affiliated businesses.

