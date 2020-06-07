Senior diplomat: Harirud accident caused by cross-border infringements

Speaking to IRNA, Baharvand said investigations do not show that the human tragedy caused by Iranian border guards' intervention.

We attach importance to Afghan side's documents, he added.

Elaborating on the recent visit made by Iranian high-ranking delegation to Afghanistan, he said Iran's strategy on Afghanistan is to help establish peace and stability and achieve political solution.

Iran is Afghanistan's neighbor, he said, adding that Tehran follows good-neighborliness and brotherly relations police with Kabul, he added.

Baharvand noted that Afghanistan is an important country for Iran.

He added that Iran shares about 1,000 km common border with Afghanistan and any insecurity in Afghanistan will affect Iran.

Thanks to Afghan armed forces' fight against terrorism, Afghanistan has removed the border checkpoints so there is no control on borders by Afghanistan.

Commenting on Harirud condition, Baharvand said Harirud overflows in spring, adding that smugglers and especially human traffickers use Harirud for transferring people.

Some 500,000 illegal commutes are made through Afghanistan borders annually.

Iran's border guards defend Iranian borders against illegal entry, human and drug traffickers, terrorism and many other crimes, Baharvand said.

He said that Iran and Afghanistan agreed on forming joint border commission by foreign ministries.

He reiterated that Afghan nationals are respected for Iranians but any entry should be principled.

Some media have released a video in which a person claimed that some people who entered Iran illegally were arrested and forced them to go into the river by the Iranian border guards.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the tragedy for Afghan nationals happened inside Afghanistan soil and Iranian border guards rejected such an accident in Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry in a message stressed Iran’s strong relations with Afghanistan, saying the US allegations against Iran with regard to accident in Herat is a bitter joke.

“What happened to Afghan nationals in Herat is tragic & unrelated to, but the US regime's allegations against Iran is a 'bitter joke',” it added.

"The US regime is a war criminal in Afghanistan & state sponsor of terrorism across the world," Foreign Ministry noted.

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s message was released in reaction to the US embassy in Kabul which had used the accident as a tool saying: "We share the concerns of the Afghan government, civil society, and people about reports of killings and abuse against Afghan migrants along the border with Iran."

It also supported Kabul's decision to launch an investigation about the issue.

