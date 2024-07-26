Jul 27, 2024, 1:17 AM
US, UK launch air attacks on Yemen's Hodeidah airport

Tehran, IRNA- News sources reported that the US and UK launched air attacks on Hodeidah International Airport located in the west of Yemen.

According to al-Masirah, the US and the UK bombed Hodeidah international airport four times.

The attack was carried out while hours ago, the western  coalition had targeted Yemen's Kamran Island with an air attack.

After the start of the Gaza war in support of the Palestinians, the Yemeni army has carried out dozens of military operations, including drones and missiles, against Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

Following the stupid operations by the American and British coalition in different regions of Yemen, the Yemeni armed forces have expanded their targets and are now targeting US and UK ships as well.

