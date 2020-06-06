Jun 6, 2020, 10:34 AM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 83811525
0 Persons

Tags

Five bird species seen in central Iran for first time  

Five bird species seen in central Iran for first time  

Arak, June 6, IRNA – Five new bird species have been seen for the first time in the central Iranian province of Markazi, an academic said on Saturday.

Amir Ansari, a faculty member of the Department of Environment of the University of Arak, told IRNA that the new birds are common chaffinch, pink chaffinch, Sitta tephronota, Hooded wheatear and a kind of white sparrow called Montifringilla.

With these new five birds, some 273 bird species have been registered so far in Markazi Province, Ansari said.

As some 556 bird species have been registered in Iran, nearly 49% of the country’s birds can be found in Markazi Province, he added.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 8 =