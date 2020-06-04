Jun 4, 2020, 2:51 PM
President Rouhani inaugurates steam unit of combined-cycle power plant in Assaluyeh

Tehran, June 4, IRNA – The first steam unit of Assaluyeh combined-cycle power plant with the capacity of 160MW was inaugurated in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani and Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, IRNA reported on Thursday.

Managing director of Iranian thermal company Mohsen Tarztalab said the project has been inaugurated with spending 2,240b tomans investment.

He added that over 70% of the equipment have been domestically produced.  

Some 2,300 people were directly and indirectly involved with the project, he noted.

Increasing the efficiency of the power plant to about 50%, supplying sustainable electricity for the national grid, reducing environmental pollution, increasing the efficiency of electricity generation and saving 846 million cubic meters annually in fossil fuel consumption are among the important characteristics of this project, Tarztalab said.

