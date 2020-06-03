Iran Energy Minister, Iraqi PM discuss boosting ties

Earlier on Wednesday Ardakanian and Iraqi President Barham Salih in a meeting in Baghdad discussed enhancing bilateral relations, especially in the energy and electricity fields.

Ardakanian is supposed to hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and governor of the Iraqi central bank.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, Ardakanian held a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart.

Ardakanian also met with Ali Abdul Amir Alavi, Iraq's Minister of Finance.

During his stay, Ardakanian is scheduled to hold talks with the Iraqi officials.

Developing Tehran-Baghdad electricity cooperation, synchronizing electricity grids, establishing cooperation in education, and developing power grids are among the topics that will be discussed by both sides.

