Zarif: US maximum pressure hasn’t brought Iranians to their knees

“The “knee-on-neck” technique is nothing new: Same cabal—who've admitted to habitually “lie, cheat, steal"—have been employing it on 80M Iranians for 2 yrs, calling it “maximum pressure,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

“It hasn't brought us to our knees. Nor will it abase African-Americans,” it added.

In recent days, American people poured into streets to protest against the death of George Floyd - a black man who was unarmed and died in hands of the police putting pressure on his throat until he choked.

Meanwhile, in a separate message earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry had said, “Iran regrets the tragic murder of black Americans, denounces deadly racial profiling in the United States & urges the authorities to do justice for every case."

"The protestors' voice must be heard. In doing so, suppressing the suffering of Americans & #PressFreedom must URGENTLY be stopped," it added.

In another development earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message referred to the brutal killing of a black man by the US police and said the US Administration even glorifies systematic racism and white supremacism.

