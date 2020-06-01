Iran to firmly respond to any miscalculation by enemies: Top commander

The senior Army official made the remarks in a message issued on the occasion of the 31st demise anniversary of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

Bagheri said that Iran's active and progressive resistance has prepared the ground for US withdrawal from the region and has turned it into a regional and even a global demand.

He noted that resistance is a miracle-like strategy inspired from the thoughts of the late founder of the Islamic Republic and the current leader of the Islamic Revolution as well.

31 years after the demise of that divine leader, the Islamic Revolution has been facing many different plots by the enemies, he said.

He added that Iran has been able to leave behind all the plots by reliance on God under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The senior Army official said that formation of resistance units in the Muslim world led to the defeat of Daesh and Takfiri terrorist groups and other proxies of the enemy in the region, as well as thwarting the doomed “Great Middle East” plan and the “Deal of the Century”.

