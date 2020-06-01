Mousavi: Detained Iranian scientist ‘Asgari’ to return home within days

Speaking in a Monday press conference, Mousavi elaborated on the situation of prisoner swap between Iran and the United States, saying Asgari’s case has been finalized and if they do not create more obstacles, he will return home soon.

He added that Iran attaches importance to the security of Iranian prisoners in the US and Europe.

In response to a question regarding sending new shipments to Venezuela, Mousavi said if the Venezuelan government has new demand, we will send it to them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi referred to sending new medical consignment worth $500,000 from South Korea to Iran, saying "we have had negotiations with Koreans but they listen to Americans more".

There are seven billion dollars worth of Iranian assets in Korea that should have been returned to our country, but they were both negligent and procrastinating.

"We reiterated that referring to US sanctions by South Korea is not correct since US sanctions are not a good reference.

Pointing to the formation of the virtual embassy of Iran in Palestine, he said this is a new regulation that will definitely be implemented.

"We have had good relations with Palestinian people and groups and our relations with Palestinians will continue," he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi alluded to deputy foreign minister’s recent visit to Kabul, saying various topics, including the border accident, the new Afghan government, trade ties, and the peace process in Afghanistan were discussed during the trip

He underlined the fact that Iran is after establishing fair and comprehensive peace in Afghanistan.

The Iran-Afghanistan joint commission will also get underway, he said.

Elaborating on remarks made by Iranian ambassador to Russia with regard to buying arms, Mousavi said Iran as an independent country has the right to have arms deal.

He went on to say that Iran will have trade with other countries in the framework of free trade.

Mousavi reacted to claims on the killing of two Iranian farmers due to Turkish planes’ aggression and said that it was claimed that two Iranian citizens were killed by Turkish drones in Iraq.

" We have received unofficial reports and investigations are underway to find out the reason behind the accident.

In response to a question on the US’ biological activities in Georgia, Mousavi said Iran condemns any act which endangers human health and may result in creating biological weapons.

Regarding Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s trip to Bosnia, he said thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, "I am not sure about it but if the situation is suitable we will participate at the highest level".

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish