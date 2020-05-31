May 31, 2020, 5:38 PM
Iran urges US to change its bankrupt policies

Tehran, May 31, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry in a message referred to the US’ failure in keeping its promise of not wasting money in foreign adventurism, saying the US should change its bankrupt policies.

“Failed to keep its promise of stopping wasting money on foreign adventurism & embattled in a COVID-19 crisis of its own making, the US regime now employs army, 'vicious dogs & ominous weapons' to intimidate protesters,” Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.

“Instead, the US should listen to its ppl & change its bankrupt policies," it added.

Meanwhile, in a separate message earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry had said, “Iran regrets the tragic murder of black Americans, denounces deadly racial profiling in the United States & urges the authorities to do justice for every case.

"The protestors' voice must be heard. In doing so, suppressing the suffering of Americans & #PressFreedom must URGENTLY be stopped," it added.

In another development earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message referred to the brutal killing of a black man by the US police and said the US Administration even glorifies systematic racism and white supremacism.

