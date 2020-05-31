Iran urges US to change its bankrupt policies

“Failed to keep its promise of stopping wasting money on foreign adventurism & embattled in a COVID-19 crisis of its own making, the US regime now employs army, 'vicious dogs & ominous weapons' to intimidate protesters,” Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.

“Instead, the US should listen to its ppl & change its bankrupt policies," it added.

Meanwhile, in a separate message earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry had said, “Iran regrets the tragic murder of black Americans, denounces deadly racial profiling in the United States & urges the authorities to do justice for every case.

"The protestors' voice must be heard. In doing so, suppressing the suffering of Americans & #PressFreedom must URGENTLY be stopped," it added.

In another development earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message referred to the brutal killing of a black man by the US police and said the US Administration even glorifies systematic racism and white supremacism.

