US refusal to extend waivers to sanctions on nuclear ties violation of UNSCR 2231, UN Charter: Iran

In reaction to the recent measure taken by the United States not to extend waivers for Iran's nuclear cooperation with the outside world, the Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned the move.

The action ignores the inherent rights of Iran and disrupts the international regulations, he further noted.

Pointing out that the Islamic Republic of Iran closely monitors the technical and political consequences of the measure; he said that the necessary legal steps will be taken if the action leads to negative effects on Iran's nuclear rights in accordance with international documents and the provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

