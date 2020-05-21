A group of Iranian nationals in Pakistan return back home  

The Iranian nationals left Islamabad International Airport for Tehran few hours ago on a Boeing 707 aircraft belonging to Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The group comprising 60 Iranian citizens includes 24 students.
The first case of COVID-19 was reported by Pakistani Ministry of Health on February 27 in Karachi.
According to National Command and Operation Center the number of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan has soared to 48, 076 with 14, 155 recoveries and 1,017 deaths.
During past 24 hours a record 2,193 new coronavirus cases had been reported in the country.
The government of Pakistan has urged citizens to self-quarantine and keep physical interaction to a minimum as the number of cases continues to soar every day.
The COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the mysterious contagion has so far killed thousands of people and infected tens of thousands of others across the globe.
