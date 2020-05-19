First int’l “Free Palestine” poetry campaign to be held in Iran

Deputy head of Howzeh Honari (the art section of Islamic Development Organization) Majdeddin Moallemi said because due to the coronavirus outbreak the World Quds Day rallies will not be held, the capacities of poets and artists are to be used to commemorate the day.

Moallemi said the writing and poems of the participants will be published through social media.

He said the organizers of the event have wanted famous poets to be a part of the move, adding that poems in Farsi, English, and Arabic are accepted in the campaign.

