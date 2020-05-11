Iran ready to cooperate with Pakistan on defense, trade: Top Cmdr

The officials also reviewed the latest military developments, coronavirus crisis as well as the security of common borders.

Baqeri voiced the country's readiness for bolstering relations, calling for developing security measures at the borders and preventing the abuse of some terrorist groups as well as the common enemies to create problems at the borders.

Iran expects Pakistani military officials to take decisive action to secure the release of 3 Iranian hostage border guards at the hands of Jaish al-Zolm (Army of Injustice in Arabic), he further noted.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for his part, reported on engineering measures and the establishment of barriers on the two sides' common borders.

He urged the exchange of expert delegations to maintain border security and prevent terrorist moves on common borders.

