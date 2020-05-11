118 Iranians living in India come home due to pandemic era

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Delhi said that those living in India for tourism, education and business had trouble to come back to Iran with the suspension of flights. Finally they returned home on Sunday evening by Mahan airlines.

Restrictions which were imposed by the Indian government, including suspension of international and domestic flights, buses, trains, taxis and the prohibition of traffic among cities, gathering of Iranian expatriates across the Indian states not only needs to obtain official government permits but also faces a lot of difficulties. At last, by the special efforts of the Embassy and the Consulates General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai and Hyderabad, As well as the National Aviation Organization, Mahan Airlines and the Islamic Association of Iranian Students, the process was completed.

