Iranian Navy reports accident during military drill

According to the Public Relations of the 1st Maritime District of Navy of Iranian Army in Bandar Abbas, one Iranian was martyred and a number of others injured during a military drill in Iran's territorial waters on Sunday.

The statement said that the accident happened to the "Konarak" vessel in this area within the waters of Jask Port in southern Iran.

An investigation has been launched to explore the cause of the accident by experts.

More details of the accident will follow, the statement said.

