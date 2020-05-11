May 11, 2020, 9:33 AM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83783262
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian Navy reports accident during military drill

Iranian Navy reports accident during military drill

Tehran, May 11, IRNA – The Iranian Navy has reported an accident during a military drill in the country's southern waters.

According to the Public Relations of the 1st Maritime District of Navy of Iranian Army in Bandar Abbas, one Iranian was martyred and a number of others injured during a military drill in Iran's territorial waters on Sunday.

The statement said that the accident happened to the "Konarak" vessel in this area within the waters of Jask Port in southern Iran.

An investigation has been launched to explore the cause of the accident by experts.

More details of the accident will follow, the statement said.

7129**1424

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 11 =