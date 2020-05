Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,529 new affected cases have been detected since Friday.

Jahanpour noted that 2,696 cases are in critical condition.

He also said 86,064 people out of a total of 106,220 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered.

Jahanpour added that 573,220 coronavirus diagnostic tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish