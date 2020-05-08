Pakistan PM vows to work with new Iraqi counterpart

Foreign Ministry in statement on Friday said that the Prime Minister expressed the confidence that under Prime Minister al-Kadhimi’s leadership, the goals for reforms, national unity and development in Iraq would be further advanced.

“Underlining the close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iraq, Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed that he looked forward to working with Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,” it said.

Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday evening gave vote of confidence to al-Kadhimi and 15 members of his cabinet ministers from 19 proposed personalities for the ministerial posts. Some 233 out of 329 lawmakers were present in the meeting of the Iraqi parliament. Four candidates for the ministerial post failed to get vote of confidence.

After the vote of confidence, al-Kadhimi officially became prime minister of Iraq.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish