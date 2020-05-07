Iran envoy congratulates Iraqi premier on election to post

Through a twitter message on Thursday, Masjedi wished success and prosperity for the new Iraqi government.

Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday evening, gave vote of confidence to al-Kazemi and 15 members of his cabinet ministers from 19 proposed personalities for the ministerial posts. Some 233 out of 329 lawmakers were present in the meeting of the Iraqi parliament. Four candidates for the ministerial post failed to get vote of confidence.

After the vote of confidence, al-Kazemi officially became prime minister of Iraq.

Iraq and Iran enjoy good neighborly relations having near 1,600 km of joint border areas.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish