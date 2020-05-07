Iran's Fajr Int’l Film Fest postponed due to COVID19

Secretary of the 38th Fajr International Film Festival Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpour said that the situation arising from COVID19 outbreak is not appropriate making impossible to organize the event on the due time.

But spread of the virus cancelled some of the international festivals during the first half of the current Iranian year. The second half of the film festival scheduled to be held on April 16-24 was also cancelled.

Now it is just possible to hold the virtual part of the event and owing to the fact that the presence of more foreign filmmakers is not possible, which include most of the countries affected by the coronavirus, as well as the domestic situation, the festival will be held next year.

Iran's annual Fajr International Film Festival, or Fajr Film Festival, has been held every February and April in Tehran since 1982. The festival is supervised by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

