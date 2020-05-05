Explosion in a Shia mosque injures one in NW Pakistan

Reports quoting police said the injured man, who reportedly worked as a caretaker at the mosque has been shifted to a local hospital. The building of the mosque collapsed from the impact of the explosion.

According to Yaqoob khan, law enforcement officials arrived at the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area, adding that investigation of the incident was underway.

The nature of the blast has yet to be confirmed, though police suspect explosive material had been planted at the mosque, Khan said.

Member of Parliament Sajid Toori, who was elected from the district, Anjuman-i-Hussainia Parachinar Secretary Haji Sardar Hussain and Tehreek-i-Hussaini leader Yousuf Hussain condemned the incident, saying that "terrorists were trying to sabotage the peace established by the sacrifices of security forces".

They demanded the government to rebuild the mosque and conduct a high-level investigation.

Last month Pakistani security forces conducted different Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) in northwestern parts of the country and killed 16 terrorists.

While in March, Seven terrorists and four soldiers were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in north western Pakistan.

