Russia: US attempt to extend arms embargo on Iran will go nowhere

Mikhail Ulyanov told IRNA on Sunday that if the US does not gain success with UN Security Council's approval of extension of arms embargo on Iran, it will try another way.

The way that will come to nothing, Ulyanov stressed.

US is trying to pretend that it is one of the six participants in the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, while it withdrew unilaterally from the deal in May 2018, the Russian diplomat said.

As Ulyanov said, the United States endeavors to prevent lifting arms embargo against Iran scheduled to take effect from October 2020 under the pretext of Tehran's reduction of commitments to the international deal.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

The Russian diplomat said that he believes that the US officials are after annihilation of the JCPOA; however, their effort seems to be fruitless.

Talking about the trigger mechanism or dispute mechanism, Ulyanov said the United States cannot make the mechanism be operated because Washington is no longer a member of the JCPOA due to its unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018.

About the US efforts to make a link between JCPOA and Iran's missile program, the official said those efforts will not be fruitful as a claim made by Washington lacks legal grounds.

In related developments, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani wrote on Sunday that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will die forever if the expiry of arms embargo on Iran not be respected.

Shamkhani wrote on his twitter page that any continuation of arms embargo on Iran will be bypassing UNSC Resolution 2231.

Resolution 2231 (2015) urges full implementation of the JCPOA on the timetable established in JCPOA and sets forth the following steps for the eventual removal of Security Council sanctions on Iran.

Iran, Russia, China and some European countries have already stressed that the measure taken by the US towards arms embargo issue shows its wrong understanding about the Resolution.

At the end of his remarks, the Russian representative at the international organizations talked about the joint commission meeting on the JCPOA, saying that no time has been set for the meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But, diplomatic contacts at different levels still continue, he concluded.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish