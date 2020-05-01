WHO to provide access to medical services for Iran

During a visit to the voluntary camp of Hazrat Zeinab (as) missioned with mask production in Khavaran Cultural Center on Thursday, Hamelman noted that as per sanctions the World Health Organization has tried to cooperate with Iran's Ministry of Health and address some of the existing issues.

Although sanctions have not been formally imposed on health issues, "we are aware that in practice there are many problems in providing health items, the WHO official underlined.

Hamelman stated that for this reason, "we are signing a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health", according to which the World Health Organization will assist the Ministry of Health in providing some of the required items.

The official made the remark that the Secretary-General of the United Nations has also called for suspending sanctions against all countries at the time of the coronavirus outbreak, adding that raising the issue by the world's highest-ranking official of the international body is of paramount importance.

"All must be assured that we will do our best to provide access to medical services for all, including the people of Iran," he added.

The representative of the World Health Organization in Iran highlighted that at the national level, in order to provide guidance in the field of policy, it is important to be on the ground and see what is actually happening.

He went on to say that he visited several important places fighting COVID-19, including the national network of laboratories, hospitals, relief centers and etc.

"For example, in the south of Tehran, he visited one of the care centers for the homeless who are involved in the coronavirus problem," Hamelman added.

