Iran minister says nation, officials successful in fight against COVID-19

Success in bravely dealing with the virus which has killed over 211,000 worldwide added another cultural respect and honor to the Iranian nation, Hatami said during his visit to a hospital in Tehran.

At the visit, the minister appreciated the medical personnel, doctors, and nurses for the sincere efforts to fight against the deadly virus since its outbreak in Iran from late February.

They fight coronavirus as if they were on the battlefield to combat enemies, the minister noted.

About the COVID-19, the minister said it taught a country a lot about how to better deal with modern threats in the future.

He then stressed that all in the country should get ready and remain updated to face new threats.

The minister urged the Islamic Republic to be well-prepared because the enemies may make use of the issue of coronavirus to follow their hostile plans against the world nations.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 3,000,000 people across the world and killed over 211,000 people; while in Iran the number of dead is over 5,800 .

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish