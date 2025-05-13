Gharibabadi apppointed Iran’s special envoy for Caspian Sea affairs

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has appointed Kazem Gharibabadi as Iran’s special representative for Caspian Sea affairs.

The Secretariat for Caspian Sea Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been transferred to the Department of Law and International Relations, leading to the appointment of Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, to this critical post.

Gharibabadi will be responsible for cooperation with Caspian states in multiple sectors, including legal and international affairs, political and defense collaboration, counterterrorism efforts, organized crime prevention, environmental protection, trade and economic relations, scientific research, transport and transit, fisheries, shipping, and tourism.

