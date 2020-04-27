UNESCO hails initiatives of Yazd taken in pandemic era

Mohsen Abbasi added that a video clip aiming at introducing Yazd and its moves carried out to fight against coronavirus pandemic was created and went viral with millions of views.

Launching virtual market on local handicraft as well as initiating a campaign for introducing the universal value of Yazd could be regarded as the most important measures taken in pandemic era, he underlined.

The Historic City of Yazd was listed as a national monument in 2005, which provides legal protection according to the Law for Protection of National Heritage (1930) and the Law for Establishing Iranian Cultural Heritage Organization (1979). The property is also subject to laws and standards for the protection of historic cities, according to UNESCO.

The City of Yazd is located in the middle of the Iranian plateau, 270 km southeast of Isfahan, close to the Spice and Silk Roads. It bears living testimony to the use of limited resources for survival in the desert, it said.

Water is supplied to the city through a qanat system developed to draw underground water. The earthen architecture of Yazd has escaped the modernization that destroyed many traditional earthen towns, retaining its traditional districts, the qanat system, traditional houses, bazars, hammams (public bathrooms), mosques, synagogues, Zoroastrian temples and the historic garden of Dolat-abad, it further added.

7129**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish