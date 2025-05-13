Yemen hits Ben Gurion Airport in Israel with ballistic missile

A ballistic missile fired by the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement has hit the Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday.

The Israeli military claimed that the missile fired from Yemen was intercepted near the airport.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the attack.

Sirens had sounded across central occupied lands and the holy Quds area.

Preceding the sirens by around a minute, an early warning was issued to residents, alerting them of the long-range missile attack via a push notification on their phones.

