Iran-Armenia power transmission project in process, says ambassador

Armenia's ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian said in an online meeting on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak had no effect on the joint projects of Iran and Armenia.

He underlined that his country continued to prepare for welcoming 60 technicians for the construction of the third line of power transmission project from Iran to Armenia.

Iran and Armenia have had friendly relations for decades so that Iran became Yerevan's sixth important trade partner in 2017 and promoted to the fifth place next year.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish