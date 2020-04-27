Iran’s artist to hold free street concert to celebrate defeating COVID-19

Rostami said in order to raise people’s spirits, to create a happy atmosphere and to leave a long-term home quarantine behind, he will hold free street concert after coronavirus defeat.

Undoubtedly, coronavirus defeat will bring a national celebration, he said.

After holding many tours in France, Spain, Belgium and Serbia "I tend to have a share" in making Iranian people happy, he noted.

These days, the medical staff have taken the responsibility of people’s health, he said, adding that artists who are responsible for raising spirit of the society.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from closing schools and universities to cancellation of cultural and religious gatherings. The Iranian government is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

