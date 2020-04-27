Occasional flights take Iranians home from Turkey

Javad Adib said that one flight on Monday and two on Friday will fly Iranians to Tehran.

Adib also said that the occasional flights that go to Tehran from Istanbul need permits because of the ban on flights due to the spread of coronavirus.

He added that if need be, other flights will be arranged in the future, but their timing is not decided yet.

Adib said that the passengers will be examined both before and after the flight.

He said the rumor that the passengers taken to Tehran by Qeshm Air are infected with coronavirus is totally false, adding that it is banned to transport infected people by this airline.

210 countries have been affected by the deadly virus, among which the US has the biggest number of COVID-19 cases (987,322) and 55,415 deaths.

Turkey has had 110,130 infection cases, from whom 2,805 have lost their lives.

The health minister of Turkey Fahrettin Koca has said that there is no discrimination in curing nationals and citizens of other countries.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office said on Monday that 90,472 people have been infected with COVID-19 virus, from whom 70,933 have recovered and been discharged from medical centers while 5,806 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 991 new affected cases have been detected since Sunday, and 96 people have died in a single day.

Jahanpour said that this is the first time after 36 days that the number of new affected cases is below 1,000.

