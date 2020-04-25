Iran among exporters of caustic product

Over 27 out of total 57 percent of Middle East's polyvinyl chloride (PVC) belongs to Arvand Co, Hassan Neshanzadeh said at a press conference held via a video conference.

The Middle East region enjoys 57 percent of the world's PVC industry.

The output capacity of Arvand Petrochemical Company in the past Iranian year (ended on March 19) increased over 250,000 tons of petrochemical products to the yearly production of petrochemical industries in the country, Neshanzadeh noted.

About the capacities of Arvand Petrochemical Co, the official said the company produces one percent of world's chloride.

Despite the Dec 2019 outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which have killed near 200,000 in world and over 5,500 in Iran, production of petrochemical products shows 11 percent increase in the first month Iranian year compared with the month in the preceding year, Neshanzadeh underlined.

Arvand Petrochemical Co, situated in southern of Iran, introduces itself as a company which seeks to help the country move towards self-sufficiency and industrial development. The company is also planned to provide the related local and downstream sectors with the required raw material.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish