Pres. Rouhani praises medical workers’ response to COVID-19 pandemic

The Iranian president made the remarks during a cabinet session on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that Ramadan is a month that grants health to the people and encourages the spirit of kindness and helping other humans as well.

In these recent months, the humans got to know how weak they are in the face of the eternal power of God and natural phenomena, Rouhani said, adding that a tiny invisible creature began from a point and swept all the world, showing the humans should always rely on God as their own power is limited and insignificant.

He said that Ramadan which reminds the Muslims of social gatherings and group prayers at mosques will be different this year because of restrictions due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Iranian president said that the Iranian people well responded to the government's demands to avoid unnecessary travels during the New Year Nowruz holidays to slow down the spread of the virus.

The statistics suggest an 80 percent decrease in bus travels, a 96 percent decline in rail travels, an 83 percent fall in air travels and a 63 percent reduction in road travels, he said.

Noting that Iran has gained partial success in containing the coronavirus disease, President Rouhani, however, said, “If we think that everything is over and we are taking the last steps, we will certainly lose."

He said that the gradual resumption of business activities was a necessity which coupled with observing health protocols.

Referring to the sharp falls in international oil prices, the Iranian president said that all the oil-producing countries suffered a lot.

He, however, noted that some countries lost much more.

The more the countries relied on oil, the greater they suffered, President Rouhani said.

“Because our reliance on oil has decreased, willingly or unwillingly, either by our own will or by the imposition of the enemy, our losses will certainly be less," he added.

