Rouhani confers with Kuwaiti emir, Azeri counterpart on phone

Referring to the present difficult situation across the world due to coronavirus pandemic, he hoped that the hard conditions would make some people reconsider their mistakes and base their action on human relations.

Rouhani reiterated cooperation among regional states in fighting coronavirus, saying that Iran has attained good experiences in the field and is ready to share them with friendly countries including Kuwait.

Iran is still ready for collective cooperation to ensure security in the region and world and fight coronavirus under the current sensitive situation, Rouhani said, noting, "We expect the friendly country of Kuwait to take stance regarding regional issues as well as US wrong behavior."

Describing Iran-Kuwait relations as brotherly and friendly, he said, "We are interested in more friendly and cordial relations and are prepared to boost collaboration."

Kuwaiti emir, for his part, said, "We are brothers and should stand alongside each other."

"Today, we all are in difficult situation and we should work together to put behind the hard conditions," the Emir said.

Welcoming Iran's plan for ensuring regional security dubbed 'Hormuz Peace Initiative', he said that his country's stances have always been peaceful, hoping that some of the brothers and friends in the region would adopt wise stances.

Al-Sabah thanked Iran for its logical stances and acts in regional and international major developments and welcomed the proposal to transfer of experiences of fighting the virus to his country.

Meanwhile, in another phone call with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev late on Monday, Rouhani said that if need be Iran will provide Azerbaijan Republic with necessary equipment for fighting coronavirus.

Referring to the two countries' friendly relations, he said that recent mutual cooperation indicates that the two countries have always been alongside each other in hard times.

Rouhani hailed the two countries' officials dialogues for paving the way for implementing agreements and boost cooperation, hoping that all the agreements between the two countries including building Rasht-Astara Railway would go ahead well and be implemented.

Ilham Aliyev, for his part, said that despite traffic restrictions in both countries due to coronavirus outbreak, Communications and transportation projects between the two countries are still ongoing.

Referring to Iran's success in fighting coronavirus, he said, "Iran has a powerful health system and we will use Iran's experiences in fighting the virus."

