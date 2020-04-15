US move on WHO crime against humanity, FM spox says

Expressing concern over US president's decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) under the worst ever conditions, Mousavi described the decision as another step in line with undermining multilateralism and international bodies by the US government, condemning it strongly.

"Main aim of Trump's decision to defund WHO is putting blames on others and covering up the US government's inefficiency in reining in the coronavirus," he said, urging global community to try to neutralize the US unilateral moves and maintain the single global front and stand alongside the WHO.

US politicians should understand that the move is in violation of their commitments towards international community, he said, contending that one cannot hijack international aid by cutting funds and unilateral pressure and benefit from illegal and immoral measures.

Late on Tuesday Trump declared US funding would be put on hold for 60-90 days pending a review "to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus". The US is the single largest contributor to the WHO.

