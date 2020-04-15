Defense minister: Iranian Army strong supporter of nation

Hatami made the remarks while congratulating the nation on the occasion of National Army Day on April 17.

The Iranian Army carefully monitors the world and regional developments and has deep understanding about ongoing events and is ready to face any threat, he said.

He further hailed the important role the Army in the establishment and survival of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Hatami then compared Iran's Army with others around the world, saying that the Iranian Army is based on Islamic ideology winning support of people.

"Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic Army is among the world's most prepared armies."

The defense minister underlined that Army's readiness has proved that the enemy will receive a crushing response if minds to invade the country.

About Army supportive measures to deal with crises including quake, flood and coronavirus pandemic, the minister said the Army has always stood by the people.

Army built a 2,000-bed hospital in two days in line with its anti-coronavirus efforts.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected about 1,835,000 people across the world, while more than 113,000 people were killed.

More than 74,000 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the virus has killed over 4,600 Iranians. Over 48,000 Iranians have been recovered.

