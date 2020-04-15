IRGC’s new machine detects, diagnoses coronavirus in 5 sec.

Major-General Hossein Salami said that the achievement is unique and has been developed by Basij (Iran's volunteer force).

He said that the machine creates a magnetic field and can show the contaminated points in the 100-meter radius.

Major General Salami added that for the patients tests there is no need for their blood test; it works from a distant point.

Showing the contaminated points, the machine stops useless disinfecting of the places that have not been contaminated, he said.

He also said that the machine has been tested in different hospitals and has proves 80 percent effectiveness in the tests.

9417**2050

