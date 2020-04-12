Iranian Zanjan prov exports over $1 million worth of handicrafts

Amir Arjmand went on to say that the products have been exported to Iraq, Azerbaijan, Kuwait as well as Oman.
Some 450 shops are currently working in Zanjan Province; The shops feature the products of 45 types of handicrafts.
The Iranian artists have always been famous for creating eye-catching art of works throughout history.
7129**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Zanjan, April 12 , IRNA – Managing Director of Zanjan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicraft office said on Sunday that over $1.261 million worth of handicrafts were exported from Zanjan province last year.
Amir Arjmand went on to say that the products have been exported to Iraq, Azerbaijan, Kuwait as well as Oman.
Your Comment