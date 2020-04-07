Abdullah, Zarif discuss Afghan, regional political situation on phone

Abdullah wrote on his Facebook account earlier that he held a telephone conversation with Zarif to review mutual and regional cooperation, fighting spread of COVID-19 and effective ways of containing the virus.

He added that Zarif promised that his country will have necessary collaboration with refugees suffering from coronavirus.

He appreciated Tehran's cooperation in the field on behalf of Afghan people and government.

Abdullah further noted that he reviewed efforts for peace as well as Afghan political developments with Zarif who, for his part, reaffirmed Tehran's support to peace efforts led by the Afghans.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish