Iran to transfer two cheetahs to natural habitat

Koshki and Delbar are now kept in the preserved area of Pardisan Park, northern Tehran.

Shahabeddin Montazemi said that transferring the two rare animals from Tehran to their natural habitat is a wise decision, adding that the experts have been studying the operation for a long time.

Saying that the breeding project is not over yet, he added all the necessary studies needed for breeding them in their natural home have already been conducted.

Koshki, the 12-year-old male cheetah, and Delbar, the 8-year-old female one, have been kept in Pardisan Park since February 2015.

Montazami said that two boxed are specially designed for the transfer of cats. The two predators may be transferred to Semnan Province, west of Tehran, today.

A number environmentalists showed their opposition to the transfer in a letter sent to the public relations office of the Environment Department.

