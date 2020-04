According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 07:22 hours local time (02:52 GMT) and at the depth of seven kilometers.

According to the officials, the earthquake has had no casualties or damages to the properties.

The epicenter of the quake was located at longitude 54.87° and latitude 33.92°.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

